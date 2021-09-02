Sidharth Shukla: From a successful model to Bigg Boss 13 winner - a shining star gone too soon!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 winner, actor Sidharth Shukla died of a massive heart attack on Thursday morning (September 2). He was only 40 years old. Cooper Hospital, where the actor was brought in the morning, told PTI, “He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago”.

Sidharth was born on December 12, 1980 to Ashok Shukla and Ritu Shukla. He has two elder sisters and did his schooling from St. Xavier's High School, Fort, Mumbai and did his bachelor's degree in Interior Design from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

Sidharth was a good-looking, tall and handsome guy. His looks helped him develop a career in modeling. He was also a recipient of the World's Best Model title in December 2005, beating 40 other participants from across the globe. After his successful modeling stint, Sidharth made his acting debut in 2008 with the Television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He then kept on climbing the success and fame ladder, becoming one of the most sought-after actors on television.

Sidharth's stint in the popular television show Balika Vadhu catapulted his fame. The actor has also appeared in films like Humpty Sharma Ke Dulhania and Soorma.

Apart from daily soaps, Sidharth was also a huge reality TV star and has won shows like Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. He also hosted Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent.

Sidharth recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with her rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill.

The actor had also worked in music videos and OTT web series. Sidharth was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3.

The talented actor is survived by his mother and two sisters.