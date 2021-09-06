Sidharth Shukla’s family releases FIRST statement after his death, request privacy

New Delhi: Sidharth Shukla’s family has released its first official statement thanking everyone for their unconditional love for the actor and requesting privacy to allow them to grieve their huge loss. The Shukla family also thanked the Mumbai Police for all their support after the actor’s untimely death.

“Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti - The Shukla Family,” read the statement issued by the family on Monday (September 6).

Sidharth Shukla’s family is also organising a prayer meeting for the late actor today at 5 pm, which the fans can also join in virtually. In the prayer meeting, Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris will bless the late actor’s soul. BK Yogini Didi will conduct a meditation session.

Actor Karanvir Bohra shared the news on his Instagram and wrote, “Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi @brhamakumaris_bk #seeyouagain on the other side bro”.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner died on September 2 after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack. His last rites were performed on September 3 and was attended by numerous celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Karanveer Bohra, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar, Rahul Mahajan, Asim Riaz, Aly Goni, Arti Singh among others.