Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's music video Adhura gets the old name back

NEW DELHI: The first look of much-awaited Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's unreleased music video titled 'Adhura' was released only recently. And now, the makers are all set to release the music video on October 21. They are also set to change the title of the song back to 'Habit'.

On Wednesday, music label Saregama took to Twitter announcing the same and shared a new poster. Post that, #SidNaaz fans raised their voices and requested them to retain the original title. On high public demand, Saregama India has decided to release the unfinished song as a tribute to Sidharth with the same name.

The official poster of the unreleased music video was unveiled on Saturday and now there is a new update about it. Saregama India wrote on Instagram, "#Sidnaaz fans : We heard you. Make way for Habit. Enough said!"

'Habit', an unreleased music video is Sidharth's last video with Shehnaaz. The 'Bigg Boss 13' winner passed away on September 2 at his residence in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were known to be extremly close to each other. They met on Bigg Boss 13 and since then stayed by each other's side. According to the rumours, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were planning to tie the knot by the end of this year.