हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's music video Adhura gets the old name back

The official poster of the unreleased music video was unveiled on Saturday. And now, the makers have decided to release the unfinished song as a tribute to Sidharth with the same name.

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill&#039;s music video Adhura gets the old name back
File Photo

NEW DELHI: The first look of much-awaited Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's unreleased music video titled 'Adhura' was released only recently. And now, the makers are all set to release the music video on October 21. They are also set to change the title of the song back to 'Habit'. 

On Wednesday, music label Saregama took to Twitter announcing the same and shared a new poster. Post that, #SidNaaz fans raised their voices and requested them to retain the original title. On high public demand, Saregama India has decided to release the unfinished song as a tribute to Sidharth with the same name. 

The official poster of the unreleased music video was unveiled on Saturday and now there is a new update about it. Saregama India wrote on Instagram, "#Sidnaaz fans : We heard you. Make way for Habit. Enough said!" 

'Habit', an unreleased music video is Sidharth's last video with Shehnaaz. The 'Bigg Boss 13' winner passed away on September 2 at his residence in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. 

Sidharth and Shehnaaz were known to be extremly close to each other. They met on Bigg Boss 13 and since then stayed by each other's side. According to the rumours, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were planning to tie the knot by the end of this year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth Shuklashehnaaz gillSidharth Shukla photosAdhura musicSaregamaunreleased music video
Next
Story

Mandira Bedi says 'my kids are my reason to live, carry on' after husband Raj Kushal's death

Must Watch

PT22M11S

Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets life imprisonment in manager Ranjit murder case, fined 31 lakhs