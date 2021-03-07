Sidharth Shukla showers love on Shehnaaz Gill's music video Fly, here's how latter reacted

NEW DELHI: Sidharth Shukla and 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz Gill gave their fans another reason to rejoice as the Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor sang praises for his dear friend on Twitter.

Shehnaaz, who was also one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 13, featured in rapper Badshah's latest music video 'FLY', which dropped on YouTube on Friday. The song is a peppy number and audience have been showering their love on the number. On Saturday night, Sidharth Shukla gave the sweatest reaction to the hip-hop and hailed Shehnaaz for her performance in the track. "Just heard the song FLY loved it ... @Its_Badshah big fan ... and @ishehnaaz_gill you were so good in it ... proud of you ... more power to you girl," Sidharth wrote in a post on Twitter. Soon after, Shehnaaz responded to his message with a smiling heart emoji.

Just heard the song FLY loved it ... @Its_Badshah big fan ... and @ishehnaaz_gill you were so good in it ... proud of you ... more power to you girl __ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 5, 2021

One user commented, "I was waiting for this please" while another wrote, "Awwww thanks Sid for taking out time from ur busy schedule and praising her. She is proving herself with each passing project. My two best idols are here to support eo bas aur kya chahiye."

Song FLY is directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu. The video is Shehnaaz Gill's first collaboration with Badshah. Watch the 'FLY' song video below:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who met each other inside Bigg Boss 13 house, came close to each other during the show. Fans were in love with their amazing chemistry and tagged them as 'Sidnaz'.

Shehnaaz, who had turned a year older on January 27, cut her birthday in the company of her close people guess who was with her? Well, no prize for guessing that it was none other than her good friend Sidharth Shukla along with their respective families. The duo has also featured on several hit music videos post, including Darshan Rawal’s song 'Bhula Dunga' and Tony Kakkar's 'Shona Shona', post their Bigg Boss 13 stint.