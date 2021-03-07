हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla showers love on Shehnaaz Gill's music video Fly, here's how latter reacted

Bigg Boss 13 winner and famous television actor Sidharth Shukla recently took to Twitter to pen down a sweet message for his friend Shehnaaz Gill, praising her for her amazing work in her new video music 'Fly'. A peppy number, 'Fly' dropped on YouTube on Friday. 

Sidharth Shukla showers love on Shehnaaz Gill&#039;s music video Fly, here&#039;s how latter reacted
File photo

NEW DELHI: Sidharth Shukla and 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz Gill gave their fans another reason to rejoice as the Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor sang praises for his dear friend on Twitter. 

Shehnaaz, who was also one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 13, featured in rapper Badshah's latest music video 'FLY', which dropped on YouTube on Friday. The song is a peppy number and audience have been showering their love on the number. On Saturday night, Sidharth Shukla gave the sweatest reaction to the hip-hop and hailed Shehnaaz for her performance in the track. "Just heard the song FLY loved it ... @Its_Badshah big fan ... and @ishehnaaz_gill you were so good in it ... proud of you ... more power to you girl," Sidharth wrote in a post on Twitter. Soon after, Shehnaaz responded to his message with a smiling heart emoji.

One user commented, "I was waiting for this please" while another wrote, "Awwww thanks Sid for taking out time from ur busy schedule and praising her. She is proving herself with each passing project. My two best idols are here to support eo bas aur kya chahiye."

Song FLY is directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu. The video is Shehnaaz Gill's first collaboration with Badshah. Watch the 'FLY' song video below:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who met each other inside Bigg Boss 13 house, came close to each other during the show. Fans were in love with their amazing chemistry and tagged them as 'Sidnaz'.

Shehnaaz, who had turned a year older on January 27, cut her birthday in the company of her close people guess who was with her? Well, no prize for guessing that it was none other than her good friend Sidharth Shukla along with their respective families. The duo has also featured on several hit music videos post, including Darshan Rawal’s song 'Bhula Dunga' and Tony Kakkar's 'Shona Shona', post their Bigg Boss 13 stint.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth Shuklashehnaaz gillBadshahfly songShehnaaz Gill songBigg Boss 13Bigg BossShehnaaz Kaur Gill
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan visits parents' grave after arriving in Delhi, pays respect

Must Watch

PT17M13S

Kiska Bengal: PM Modi's address at Kolkata's brigade ground, in response Mamata Banerjee's roadshow