Sidharth Shukla talks about his journey post Bigg Boss 13, says glad 'people love the real me'!

New Delhi: TV actor Sidharth Shukla, who has recently made his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful season 3 has a huge fanbase.

While his fans are still drooling over his reel life character, Sidharth has finally spilled the beans on his life post winning the ‘Bigg Boss 13’. While talking to Indianexpress.com, Sid shared that now after watching him in the reality show, people have started liking the real Sidharth Shukla.

He said, “Bigg Boss has definitely changed things because people no longer loved me for a character I played but rather for the real Sidharth. I feel blessed today to have the love of so many who are now in some way or the other attached to me, my work and all that I do.”

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla made his digital debut with ALTBalaji’s web series ‘Broken But Beautiful season 3,’ where he plays the role of Agastya Rao, an angry young man who is also an aspiring director in a theatre. He falls in love with a rich and privileged girl Rumi Desai played by Sonia Rathee, his muse.

The story is a complete roller coaster ride full of drama, love, hatred, jealousy, revenge, and obsession. The lead couple’s chemistry is completely unmissable.

The web series is getting rave reviews from the critics and has managed to make its way to the Streaming Top 5 List of Film Companion and Ormax Media in just two days of its release, as shared by Ekta Kapoor.