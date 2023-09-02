Mumbai: Leaving his fans and well-wishers across the world heartbroken, actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021. As his second death anniversary falls today, netizens took to social media and fondly remembered him. "Missing badly on his death anniversary. #SidharthShukla #SidharthShuklaLivesOn," a fan wrote on X.

"You will be forever in our hearts @sidharth_shukla ,we miss you always #SidharthShukla," another one tweeted.

"Remember him with a smile today, He was not one for tears. Reflect instead on memories, Of all the happy years. Recall to mind the way he spoke, And all the things he said. His strength, his courage, the way he lived, Remember that instead," Sidharth's fan posted on social media.



Be it Twitter or Instagram, Sidharth's fans have flooded all social media platforms with his images and videos.

Take a look at their emotional tributes:

The one and only #SidharthShukIa will be a superhero and #SidharthShukIaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/z9YsWYDSIX — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) September 1, 2023

2nd September still haunts my soul.

Sidharth Shukla, you are our forever shining star. We will always cherish & remember you for the kind of human being you are. #SidharthShukla #SidharthShukIaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/4kmMyL8vVt — (@Bhawana5a1) September 2, 2023

Sidharth was 40 when he passed away two years ago. He died due to a cardiac arrest. Sidharth made his acting debut in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He followed this up with shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se Ye Ajnabbi and Love You Zindagi. He later appeared in the popular show Balika Vadhu and played the role of District Collector Shivraj Shekhar.

Sidharth then bagged a role in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He participated in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and even hosted shows such as India's Got Talent 6. He later appeared on Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2015 and won the show.

After this, he participated in Bigg Boss 13 and emerged as the winner. He rose to fame like never before in Bigg Boss. His bond with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill and his winning personality had fans across the world cheering him on.