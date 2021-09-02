हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's death: Singer Honey Singh defers release of 'Kanta Laga'

Sidharth Shukla&#039;s death: Singer Honey Singh defers release of &#039;Kanta Laga&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Sidharth Shukla's sudden death has come as a shocker not just for his fans but for the entire entertainment industry. The actor reportedly breathed his last on Thursday, September 2, 2021. The actor, 40, suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning, where he has reportedly declared brought dead by doctors. 

The film and TV fraternity are mourning the actor's demise. Singer and music composer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who was all set to release the teaser of his upcoming song 'Kanta Laga' on Thursday, postponed it after learning about the actor's death. The singer has for the first time collaborated with sibling duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar for their upcoming party anthem 'Kanta Laga'. 

The song teaser was scheduled to be released by the trio on September 2. However, now learning about the actor's death, they have now postponed it to September 5. 

Taking to Twitter, Yo Yo Honey Singh wrote, "Due to the sad demise of our beloved Sidharth Shukla, we have postponed #KantaLaga teaser to 5th September @ 3PM." The singer's fans praised him for his decision. A Twitter user wrote, "Humanity still exists @asliyoyo again dil Jeet liye," while another one commented, "That's why we love you Yo-Yo Bhai... U understand our feelings and that's how we are connected."

The song 'Kanta Laga' marks the first collaboration of Kakkar siblings with Yo Yo Honey Singh. This is the first time the trio are coming together for a project. The music of the song has been penned down and composed by Tony Kakkar, whereas the video is being directed by Mihir Gulati.

