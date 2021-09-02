Sidharth Shukla's last Instagram post goes viral, his sudden death leaves fans and celebs shocked!

New Delhi: Television and film actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden and untimely death has left celebrities and fans shocked. Social media is flooded with condolence messages pouring in from all walks of life.

Preliminary reports suggest Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack, as per Cooper Hospital. "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Hospital official told PTI.

It's a coincidence that Sidharth's last Instagram post was a tribute to hospital staff. He captioned the post reading: Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all frontline workers! You risk your life, work countless hours, and relax patients who can't be with their families. You are really the bravest! Staying in the frontline is not easy, but we really appreciate your efforts. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime is a tribute to the white hat, nursing staff, and their countless sacrifices for these superheroes. The trailer was out on August 25. #TheHeroesWeOwe.

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla began his career in showbiz as a model and made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show "Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na". He later appeared on shows such as "Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi", "Love U Zindagi" but became a household name with "Balika Vadhu".

He also participated in reality shows, including "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6", "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7" and "Bigg Boss 13". In 2014, Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" where he had a supporting role.

May his soul rest in peace!