NEW DELHI: The last song that Sidharth Shukla worked on, has been unveiled online. Titled 'Jeena Zaruri Hai', the music video also features 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Vishal Kotian. The song was shot last year and also features Deepika Tripathy, who has also lent her voice for the song.

Vishal shared a series of Instagram posts regarding the song on Friday and wrote, 'Jeena Zaroori Hai' - A heart that holds feelings forever.

Its the story that pictures a legend - Siddharth Shukla with the glorious Vishal Kotian, and the glam Deepika Tripathy. Time to Sink in the flow of love." Jeena Zaruri Hai has been directed by Bidyut Kumar and Deepika sang it along with Shabab Sabri.

There have been mixed reactions to the song.

While some fans slammed Vishal for putting it out without seeking permission from Sidharth's family, others wrote that they could not resist watching Sidharth onscreen for one last time.

One of them wrote, "You should confirm if you have approval of his family or not before releasing it."

Another one commented, "Actually I don't want to see this song.....but I can't stop myself to see his glimpse...I miss you Sid...I hope these people have taken family 's permission before releasing."

Another one expressed desire to watch behind the scenes footage from the song: "Please post behind scenes of this video please. Miss you soo much Sidharth shukla." Many others also urged for the song to be deleted within two hours, else, they threatened to mass report it and get it pulled down.

