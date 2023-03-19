Sidhu Moosewala Barsi: Late Singer’s Father Appeals Fans To Gather Peacefully, Seek Justice For Him

New Delhi: Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moosewala, was an Indian singer, rapper, songwriter and actor associated with Punjabi music and cinema. As the late singer and rappers first death anniversary or barsi is scheduled to take place today, his father Balkaur Singh has appealed to his fans to arrive in large numbers and seek justice for the slain singer. He also said that there was an attempt to restrict his fans from attending the ‘barsi’ event in large numbers owing to the Police’s crackdown on Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh.

According to Indian Express, Sidhu Moosewala’s father also said that the interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi ahead of his son's death anniversary is a ‘planned conspiracy to tarnish Moosewala’s image'.

“A criminal sitting inside a jail is calling himself a nationalist and talking of eliminating drugs. What can be a bigger irony than this. It was all done days ahead of our programme to tarnish my son’s image and by trying to link him with gangsters,” he said.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s Canada based associate Goldy Brar has been named for his murder. However, Moosewala's parents have alleged the AAP government of leaking his security cover details on social media and have been demanding the arrest of ‘actual masterminds’. They have recently protested outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha demanding probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into their son’s death.