Mumbai: Artistes from the film and music industries on Sunday expressed shock over popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's untimely demise after he was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. The 27-year-old singer was attacked a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.

Comedian Kapil Sharma expresses shock over Sidhu Moosewala's death

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and remembered Sidhu as a 'great artist, a wonderful human'. He wrote, "Satnam shri waheguru. Very shocking and very sad, a great artist and a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family."

Satnam shri waheguru very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022

Actor and Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra tweeted, "Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. This is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend! Angry and sad!"

Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad ! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 29, 2022

Musician Vishal Dadlani called Moosewala an 'authentic modern artist' and said his courage and legacy will never be forgotten. "I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day!"

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill also expressed her shock and tweeted, "Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo #sidhumoosewala (sic)." Her tweet roughly translates to, "Nothing is more painful in the world than someone losing their young child. God, please keep your mercy)."

Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo #sidhumoosewala — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, tweeted, “Well known Punjabi singer #SidhuMoosewala Shot Dead in Mansa district. Security was withdrawn yesterday. Heartfelt condolences to the grieved family and fans. It’s an intelligence failure & the @ArvindKejriwal Govt. should own the responsibility (sic)."

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on Saturday. He had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla.

Sidhu Moosewala dead: Punjabi singer hit by 8 bullets, over 30 rounds fired

As per reports, Sidhu was on the wheel in Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries. Moosewala got seven-eight bullets. It is learnt that AK-47 assault rifle was used in the crime as its shells were recovered from the crime scene.

,

Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment. The incident happened a day after Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of security of more than 420 people, including former legislators, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of deras and police officers.

Live TV