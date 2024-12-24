Sikandar’s 80-Second Teaser To Drop On Salman Khan’s Birthday!

New Delhi: The much-anticipated film Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has been creating a buzz ever since its announcement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details. In an exciting new update, the makers have revealed that the 80-second teaser of Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, will be released on the actor's birthday.

An industry source shared, "The 80-second teaser of Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, is nothing short of a blockbuster in the making. Fans are ecstatic to witness the megastar return to the big screen. With its powerful visuals and larger-than-life aura, this teaser is already being hailed as one of the most anticipated glimpses of the year. Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have once again raised the bar for cinematic excellence!"

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar will see Salman Khan return to cinemas on Eid 2025, promising a spectacular performance and a thrilling cinematic experience.