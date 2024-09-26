Mumbai: Lately Amitabh Bachchan has been getting massively trolled for ignoring his bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as he never has posted anything related to her achievements be it walking at ten Paris Fashion Week or winning an award an SIIMA Awards held in Dubai.

Even Abhishek Bachchan's ignorance is being slammed as netizens claim that has chosen his side and has left Aishwarya and Aaradhya alone. Now Simi Garewal who is known to be the close family friend of Big B has come in support of the megastar.

One post of the fans ranting about how Bachchan family is ignoring the Aishwarya as they share her picture did receiving an award, she report to the post," You people don't know ANYTHING. Stop It".

Watch the video of a fan ranting over Amitabh Bachchan’s ignorance towards bahu Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

This comment of the veteran actress Simi Garewal is going viral. The video of the fan ranting Amitabh Bachchan’s baisedness, she claimed that she is disappointed with Big B’s ignorance over Ash and how he openly showers praise on his daughter and granddaughter but ignores Aishwarya. And despite the daughter in law being so beautiful and educated, the in laws continue to be indifferent with her.

In the same post Simi Garewal mentioned that the fan doesn’t know anything and she should stop now. Many netizens agreed with this fan post and shamed Bachchan family.