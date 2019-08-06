Simon Pegg, Nick Frost become 'Truth Seekers'

London: Actors Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have joined forces for a supernatural comedy series titled "Truth Seekers".

Starring Frost as Gus and Pegg as Dave, "Truth Seekers" is a horror-comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see.

However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

"We're looking forward to working closely with them and creating something very special. These are truly exciting times for television and I can't think of a better partner than Amazon to accompany us on a return to the smaller screen," Pegg said.

Frost added: "It's been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance."

Amazon Prime Video has secured global rights to "Truth Seekers" from Pegg, Frost and Miles Ketley's UK-based production company, Stolen Picture. The streaming giant will launch the series as an original.

"Truth Seekers" is co-written by Pegg, Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz who executive produce alongside Ketley and Jim Field Smith who also serves as director.