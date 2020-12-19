हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Adnan Sami

Singer Adnan Sami responds to Pakistani troll, says spread peace, not terror

A netizen hailing from Pakistan commented on a two-day old tweet of the singer regarding the historical event of Pakistan's surrender day. Commenting on the tweet, the user suggested the singer: "Try to spread love."

Singer Adnan Sami responds to Pakistani troll, says spread peace, not terror
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/adnansamiworld

Mumbai: Pakistani national-turned-Indian singer Adnan Sami on Friday slammed a troll who suggested him to spread love.

A netizen hailing from Pakistan commented on a two-day old tweet of the singer regarding the historical event of Pakistan's surrender day. Commenting on the tweet, the user suggested the singer: "Try to spread love."

Replying to this, Adnan said: "I always spread love; haven't you heard my songs? In turn, you should concentrate on spreading peace- Not Terror! ..Next!"

 

Netizens came out in support of the singer. Commenting on his post, a fan club of Adnan Sami wrote: "He always do and we all are extremely proud and blessed to have him."

"Adnan bhai is all about love peace and food by bhabhi ji," commented another user. "We love you bhai jaan," shared another user tagging the singer.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Adnan SamiPakistani trollAdnan Sami twitterBollywood singer Adnan Sami
Next
Story

Kerala police takes suo moto action after Malayalam actress, who was sexually harassed, shares ordeal online
  • 99,79,447Confirmed
  • 1,44,789Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M5S

DNA: Lies of the movement confronts the Prime Minister