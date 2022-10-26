Singer Alisha Chinai shares video, shows UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy as 'Ram-Sita'-Watch

New Delhi: Ever since the news broke out that Indian origin Rishi Sunak will become the next Prime Ministe of Britain, wishes have been pouring from all corners of the globe and especially India. From politicians to Bollywood celebrities, they have all expressed their happiness about the news and have taken to social media to share it with their fans.

However, one wish from a celeb has been getting a lot of attention on all social media platforms and is from the veteran musician Alisha Chinai, who chose a unique way to celebrate the moment. The singer took to her Instagram to share a video to wish the new Prime Minister of Britain, where he and his wife, Akshata Murthy, are shown as Ram and Sita. She captioned the post "Whatta Historic Moment"

Here is the video posted by Bollywood singer:

The video has since gone viral and has been liked by thousands of people on social media platforms. The 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister. As a result of a disastrous tax-cutting mini-budget and multiple policy failures Liz Truss resigned last Thursday, setting off a tumultuous few days in Westminster that culminated with Sunak's win in the Tory leadership contest.