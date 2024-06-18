Singer Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With 'Rare' Sensory Hearing Loss, Says 'I Want To Break My Silence...'

Mumbai: Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve sensory loss.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Alka explained why she has been absent and mentioned that an unexpected 'major setback' caught her off guard, and she is still trying to cope with it. Sharing a picture of herself, Alka wrote a long note asking for everyone's support and understanding. She also requested people to pray for her as she tries to re-adjust.

The caption of her post read, "To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action (sic)."

"It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack...This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers (sic)," she added.

Check out the post:

Requesting people to be careful about exposure to loud music and headphones, she wrote, "For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour (sic)."

Alka Yagnik is a well-known singer in Bollywood. Talking about her workfront, the 58-year-old singer lent her voice to songs in the recently released movies 'Crew' and 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.