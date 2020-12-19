Singer Ankit Tiwari's Facebook account hacked; shares ordeal on Twitter

Mumbai: The Facebook account of Ankit Tiwari has been hacked, the singer-composer tweeted on Saturday. He added that he has been trying to seek help from the Facebook support team over the past month but the issue has not yet been resolved.

"My @Facebook account has been hacked due to which I am facing numerous issues to keep in connect with my fans. I have been seeking help from FB team from last one month, but my issue is not resolved. I did every procedure they asked me to do, but I am still facing problems," the singer complained via Twitter on Saturday, tagging the official Twitter account of Facebook India.

On the work front, Ankit has just released his latest romantic single, 'Taarifein'. The song is composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and Ajay Keswani, who are known as Sanjeev-Ajay, and written by Sanjeev.