NEW DELHI: Music maestro AR Rahman's eldest daughter and musician Khatija Rahman on Thursday (May 5) got married to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.

The legendary singer took to his social media handle and dropped a picture from his daughter's wedding. "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan," AR Rahman wrote in the caption.

The newlyweds are seen in colur-coordinated outfits in the picture, shared by the ace musician. While Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed is seen in a white sherwani, Khatija looked royal in the printed off-white attire.

As soon as AR Rahman shared the news with his fans, his comment section was filled with heartfelt reactions from his loved and dear ones.

One of the fans wrote, "Wow..Congratulations Both," while another one said, "Hearty congratulations and wishing all the very best to this sweet couple."

Take a look at his post below:

For the unversed, Khatija has sung a few songs in Tamil films, while her husband is an audio engineer and an aspiring entrepreneur.

Khatija had announced her engagement with aspiring entrepreneur and audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in January this year. The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair and took place in the presence of only close family members and friends.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khatija shared that her engagement took place on December 29 and was attended by close family and loved ones. "With the blessings of the Almighty, I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones," she wrote. Her fiance Riyasdeen took to the comments section and wrote, "Grateful to have you in my life. Alhamdulilah."

Riyasdeen also shared a post on sociall media annoucing his engagement to Khatija, writing, "With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Khatija Rahman, @khatija.rahman musician, producer & philanthropist. The engagement happened on 29th December, on her birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones."

Riyasdeen Shaik Mohammed describes himself as a Live Sound Engineer on Instagram. He has over 5k followers on Instagram and often shares glimpse for his passion for sound engineering. As per Khatija, he is an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. According to reports, Riyasdeen has collaborated with AR Rahman for Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone starrer 'Tamasha'.

Apart from Khatija, AR Rahman is also a parent to daughter Raheema and son Ameen.

