Singer Arijit Singh's mother dies of cerebral stroke after testing COVID negative

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh's mother Aditi Singh succumbed to COVID related complications. Reportedly, she was undergoing treatment in Kolkata for the deadly novel coronavirus and had tested negative on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Arijit Singh's mother died Aditi Singh, 52, had tested negative for the viral disease on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Wednesday, authorities at the medical facility told PTI.

"She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night," an official statement issued by the medical establishment explained.

Earlier, Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee took to Twitter and was seeking blood for Arijit's ailing mother. She tweeted: “Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS." The post has now been deleted.

Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee also shared the news on Twitter, urging everyone to donate blood for the singer's mother. “#Copied. Need A donor for singer Arijit Singh’s mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow. Interested blood donors can contact Nitasha," he wrote.

Arijit Singh became a top trend on Twitter after the news of his mother's sudden demise broke online. Several celebs and an ocean of fan following extended condolences to the singer, mourning his personal loss.

May her soul rest in peace!