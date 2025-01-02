Advertisement
Singer Armaan Malik Marries Beau Aashna Shroff, Shares Dreamy Wedding Pics

Armaan and Aashna's wedding was held in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Last Updated: Jan 02, 2025, 01:50 PM IST
Singer Armaan Malik Marries Beau Aashna Shroff, Shares Dreamy Wedding Pics (Image: @Aashna Shroff/ Instagram)

Mumbai: After dating for a couple of years, singer Armaan Malik and his girlfriend Aashna Shroff have now solemnized their relationship in a traditional wedding ceremony.

On Thursday, Armaan and Aashna took to Instagram and shared the good news by sharing mesmerizing images from their intimate ceremony.

"tu hi mera Ghar (red heart emoji)," Armaan captioned the post.

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK (@armaanmalik)

For their special day, Aashna opted for a radiant orange-coloured lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She complemented her bridal look with exquisite jewellery from the same designer. Armaan, equally stylish, was dressed in a bespoke Manish Malhotra outfit that perfectly complemented Aashna's, creating a harmonious and elegant look.

Armaan released a special wedding EP with Aashna, capturing the essence of their relationship through song. Armaan shared his thoughts about the EP in a press note, "This EP is my heart laid bare. It's a love letter to Aashna and to everything we've built together. From the sacred vows in 'Seven', to the playful, high-energy vibes of '50/50', and the raw, deep connection in 'Ghar' and 'Saanvarey', each song is a chapter of our story. I wanted to blend Indian sounds with fresh beats, keeping things soulful, honest, and real. It's about how love isn't just a feeling--it's everything: the quiet moments, the big celebrations, and the way we share every joy and sorrow. This EP is the soundtrack to our journey, and I'm excited to share it with you."

Armaan and Aashna's wedding was held in the presence of their family members and close friends.

Arman's musical journey began in 2005 with Zee TV's singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. After that, he studied Indian Classical music for 10 years. He eventually rose to fame with the song 'Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon', starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta.

