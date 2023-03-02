topStoriesenglish2578872
NewsLifestylePeople
ED SHEERAN WIFE

Singer Ed Sheeran's Wife Cherry Seaborn Diagnosed With Tumour During Pregnancy

Ed Sheeran's statement comes one month after he hinted at 'turbulent things' in his personal life in an Instagram post.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:45 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Singer Ed Sheeran's Wife Cherry Seaborn Diagnosed With Tumour During Pregnancy

Washington: Ed Sheeran recently revealed that his wife, Cherry Seaborn, was diagnosed with a tumour during her pregnancy last year. Cherry had "no route to treatment until after the birth," of a child while carrying her second baby in 2022, the singer recalled in a press release on Tuesday, reported Page Six, a US-based media company.

The Grammy winner, whose second child arrived in May 2022, did not further detail his wife's health scare. However, Sheeran, wrote candidly about how Seaborn's diagnosis and other tragedies affected his upcoming album, "Subtract." The songwriter explained, "A series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art ... within the space of a month. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter," he continued.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Sheeran's statement comes one month after he hinted at "turbulent things" in his personal life in an Instagram post. "I realize I haven't been that engaged in my social media or my fan base online over the last couple of year," he wrote in February, reported Page Six.

Sheeran added that he was "spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety" at the time, feeling like he was "drowning" with his head "below the surface."

Working on his album was a form of "therapy" helping the American Music Award winner "make sense" of his feelings. "I wrote without thought of what the songs would be, I just wrote whatever tumbled out. And in just over a week, I replaced a decade`s worth of work with my deepest darkest thoughts," Sheeran wrote. 

 

Live Tv

Ed Sheeran wifeEd SheeranTumourPregnancyPregnancy TumourCherry SeabornCherry Seaborn HealthEd Sheeran kids

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985