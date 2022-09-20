Singer Enrique Iglesias locks lips with fan on stage, video goes viral-Watch
Enrique Iglesias is a popular singer who has given superhit songs such as 'Loco', 'Hero' and 'Bailando' among others.
- Enrique Iglesias shocked his fans with a video that he posted on Instagram
- The singer can be seen kissing his fan on lips
- The singer has sung many popular songs
Trending Photos
Washington: American singer Enrique Iglesias shocked his fans with a video he posted on Instagram.
In the clip, Enrique, who has been dating Anna Kournikova for 20 years, is seen getting intimate with a fan!In the video, the singer is initially seen giving the woman fan a kiss on the cheek while posing for a selfie.
Soon, the fan turned her head towards him and starts kissing him and what shocked his fans, even more, was Enrique`s reaction to the peck. Instead of turning away, Enrique continued making out with the woman.
Here is the video of the spanish singer which has gone viral on social media:
According to Page Six, Enrique and Anna started dating in 2001 when they met on the sets of his `Escape` music video. After a brief breakup in 2013, they reconciled. Anna also has "Iglesias" listed as her last name in her Instagram bio, although the two aren`t legally married.The two share three children: 4-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy and 2-year-old Mary.
Live Tv
More Stories