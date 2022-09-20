NewsLifestylePeople
ENRIQUE IGLESIAS

Singer Enrique Iglesias locks lips with fan on stage, video goes viral-Watch

Enrique Iglesias is a popular singer who has given superhit songs such as 'Loco', 'Hero' and 'Bailando' among others.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 12:09 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Enrique Iglesias shocked his fans with a video that he posted on Instagram
  • The singer can be seen kissing his fan on lips
  • The singer has sung many popular songs

Trending Photos

Singer Enrique Iglesias locks lips with fan on stage, video goes viral-Watch

Washington: American singer Enrique Iglesias shocked his fans with a video he posted on Instagram. 

In the clip, Enrique, who has been dating Anna Kournikova for 20 years, is seen getting intimate with a fan!In the video, the singer is initially seen giving the woman fan a kiss on the cheek while posing for a selfie. 

Soon, the fan turned her head towards him and starts kissing him and what shocked his fans, even more, was Enrique`s reaction to the peck. Instead of turning away, Enrique continued making out with the woman.

Here is the video of the spanish singer which has gone viral on social media:

According to Page Six, Enrique and Anna started dating in 2001 when they met on the sets of his `Escape` music video. After a brief breakup in 2013, they reconciled. Anna also has "Iglesias" listed as her last name in her Instagram bio, although the two aren`t legally married.The two share three children: 4-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy and 2-year-old Mary.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!