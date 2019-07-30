close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Guru Randhawa

Singer Guru Randhawa attacked by unidentified man in Vancouver after performance

Guru Randhawa was assaulted by an unidentified man in Vancouver after his performance. He was reportedly attacked on the head when he was trying to exit the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Singer Guru Randhawa attacked by unidentified man in Vancouver after performance
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@gururandhawa

New Delhi: Popular singer Guru Randhawa was assaulted by an unidentified man in Vancouver after his performance on Sunday night. As per a report published in an English daily, he was attacked on the head. The incident took place when Guru was trying to exit the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Punjabi singer-actor Preet Harpal also informed about the incident on Facebook with a picture of Guru, which appears to have been taken after the attack, and said that he is a very genuine person who has always respected others. 

"Don't know where the society is progressing towards," he wrote in Punjabi. It is being said that Preet was there with Guru when he was attacked by the assailant. 

As per reports, the man who assaulted Guru was allegedly misbehaving during the singer's performance. Shortly after the incident took place, police and ambulance arrived at the spot.  

Guru Randhawa is known for hit songs like 'High Rated Gabru', 'Suit Suit', 'Patola', 'Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani' and 'Lahore'. He also worked with American rapper Pitbull on 'Slowly Slowly'.

Tags:
Guru Randhawaguru randhawa attackedguru randhawa tour
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut thanks fans after Judgementall Hai Kya success-Watch

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Several Srinagar mosques now under Home Ministry scanner