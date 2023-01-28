topStoriesenglish2566508
NewsLifestylePeople
HARRY STYLES

Singer Harry Styles suffers wardrobe malfunction as his pants rip off mid-concert

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, Styles ripped his pants as he lunged to the ground during the instrumental portion of his song ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ during Thursday night’s concert.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 09:32 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, Styles ripped his pants as he lunged to the ground during the instrumental portion of his song ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ during Thursday night’s concert.
  • Though Styles immediately covered the large tear with his hands, the moment was captured on video as the audience yelled.

Trending Photos

Singer Harry Styles suffers wardrobe malfunction as his pants rip off mid-concert

New Delhi: British singer and songwriter Harry Styles recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a concert when he accidentally ripped his pants.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, Styles ripped his pants as he lunged to the ground during the instrumental portion of his song ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ during Thursday night’s concert.

Though Styles immediately covered the large tear with his hands, the moment was captured on video as the audience yelled.

Fox News reported that actor Julie Bowen of ‘Modern Family’ fame shared a video on TikTok showing herself in the crowd.

Although Bowen didn’t show them in her video, she noted that Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres were both at the concert as well.

Styles’ concerts are often chaotic. In November, Styles was hit in the face with flying objects as he performed in Los Angeles.

Before that, a viral video appeared to show Styles getting hit in the groin with a bottle that was thrown at the stage during a concert at the United Center in Chicago.

Styles immediately showed signs of discomfort, wincing before saying into the microphone, “Now that’s unfortunate,” as per Fox News.

Live Tv

Harry StylesHarry Styles concertHarry Styles pantsHarry Styles wardrobe malfunction

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?