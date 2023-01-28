Singer Harry Styles suffers wardrobe malfunction as his pants rip off mid-concert

New Delhi: British singer and songwriter Harry Styles recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a concert when he accidentally ripped his pants.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, Styles ripped his pants as he lunged to the ground during the instrumental portion of his song ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ during Thursday night’s concert.

Though Styles immediately covered the large tear with his hands, the moment was captured on video as the audience yelled.

Fox News reported that actor Julie Bowen of ‘Modern Family’ fame shared a video on TikTok showing herself in the crowd.

Although Bowen didn’t show them in her video, she noted that Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres were both at the concert as well.

Styles’ concerts are often chaotic. In November, Styles was hit in the face with flying objects as he performed in Los Angeles.

Before that, a viral video appeared to show Styles getting hit in the groin with a bottle that was thrown at the stage during a concert at the United Center in Chicago.

Styles immediately showed signs of discomfort, wincing before saying into the microphone, “Now that’s unfortunate,” as per Fox News.