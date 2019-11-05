Singer Hema Sardesai extends support to Anu Malik on #MeToo, questions accusers

New Delhi: Singer Hema Sardesai on Tuesday extended her support to composer Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexually harassing women. Malik is currently seen as one of the judges on singing reality show.

Taking to Instagram, Sardesai posted a longish note stating how Anu Malik helped her in giving some of the biggest hits of her life. Her Instagram post read, "Anu Malik.. a music director who gave several well-known singers many great songs..one of them was me, Hemaa Sardesai. So many years ago when my struggle carried on in the industry I was the ONLY Singer who had clearly stated publicly that I have refused to compromise my values for songs. Why were all others quiet then? And why have they been quiet for so many years? By sheer grace despite my strong principles, I was blessed with many blockbuster hit songs including those directed by Anu Malik. If one of the decent most Singers like me cld have sung some of Ants Malik's greatest songs, it proves there is an great Artiste in him who respected true talent and who respectfully gave me songs on merit alone. I ask some of the singers who are talking against him..why were you quiet for so many years? Are you'll trying to say all the other Music directors who you'll worked with were Gods?.like seriously? Also if for publicity sake youll are throwing stones at him, its not acceptable. I ask those known singers who got most of his big songs why are you'll quiet today when you shld be standing by him? I mean it takes two hands to clap rite? When one of the most RAREST DECENT MOST Singer of the industry says something on this.. the people concerned shld sit up and take heed pls.. "

Ever since actress Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in the year 2008, several women have come forward to share their story. Singer Shweta Pandit, in a long Twitter post had alleged that Anu Malik sexually harassed her when she was 15.