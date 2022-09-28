Singer Jasleen Royal talks about her childhood dream on Maniesh Paul's podcast, says ' I wanted to be a...'

New Delhi: Following a run of popular episodes, Maniesh Paul released the teaser for his upcoming episode featuring music superstar Jasleen Royal, in which she discusses her childhood dream of playing cricket.

Maniesh Paul and Jasleen Royal connected over their shared Punjabi heritage in a lighthearted conversation about life. Jasleen discussed her 'Royal' last name and shared an intriguing fact about her early years. The music composer and vocalist, who also plays cricket, had dreamed of becoming a leg spinner when she was younger.

Here is the teaser of the episode:

Jasleen Royal previously spoke out on Ranveer Allahabadia's podcast on details of her life. The music composer and vocalist now gave her mysterious personality additional depth by engaging in a conversation with Maniesh Paul, who is known for his interesting conversations on the podcast.

Maniesh Paul has been successful in building a forum where individuals from various backgrounds can reveal the hidden facets of their lives and tell their untold tales.

Maniesh Paul has produced captivating podcast episodes with guests like Govinda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Prajakta Koli, Anu Malik, and many more. As a result, his audience has grown to love him for having genuine, uncensored conversations.