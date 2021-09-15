हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Singer Jubin Nautiyal all set for his first LIVE perform in Dubai post COVID-19 pandemic

The concert will be held on October 29 at the Coca-Cola Arena. It will be organised by Blu Blood, in partnership with KokoSwap for the Indian diaspora and lovers of Bollywood music in Dubai.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal all set for his first LIVE perform in Dubai post COVID-19 pandemic
Mumbai: Popular singer Jubin Nautiyal is all set to enthral the audience with his soulful and foot-tapping music at his first live concert in Dubai following the Covid pandemic.

This is expected to be Jubin`s first international large scale live-music concert in the wake of the pandemic where fans will be treated to some of his most popular numbers including `Bawara mann`, `Kaabil hoon`, `Zindagi kuch toh bata`, `Lut gaye`, and many more.

Expressing excitement for the event, Jubin stated: "Performing in Dubai for the first time is humbling. It is this strange dichotomy that we have to stay apart yet come together in an attempt to cope with the post-pandemic era and music is the only way that can bridge the gap. This has been a long, tough year for everyone and I am delighted to bring some joy to my audience through my performance."

The concert will be held on October 29 at the Coca-Cola Arena. It will be organised by Blu Blood, in partnership with KokoSwap for the Indian diaspora and lovers of Bollywood music in Dubai.

The organisers have been working closely with the Dubai government and are operating the venue at reduced capacity to maintain social distancing protocols amid the pandemic.

 

 

 

