Singer Jubin Nautiyal suffers multiple injuries in accident, rushed to hospital after falling down from staircase

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal met with an untoward incident in the early hours of Thursday, December 1, 2022. He had an accident after falling down the staircase according to a report in Times Now. He was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after he cracked his ribs and sustained a broken elbow.

Reports suggest he also suffered a head injury after falling off the stairs. There is no official word from his family or spokesperson regarding the development as yet. Jubin will reportedly undergo an operation on his right arm after the accident.

The singer has crooned various chartbuster songs in movies and has cut several music albums as well.

Recently, Jubin performed at a live concert in Dubai. Talking about it, he said in a statement: "I always had a fulfilling experience performing for the warm crowd of Dubai. I am quite excited to perform there and be able to continue entertaining my fans. It will be a festive season in a few days and I couldn't think of a better way in an attempt to begin the celebration and keep the festive spirits high and heal through music."

He recently sang 'Manike' with Sri Lankan singer Yohani for 'Thank God'.