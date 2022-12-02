topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
JUBIN NAUTIYAL

Singer Jubin Nautiyal suffers multiple injuries in accident, rushed to hospital after falling down from staircase

Singer Jubin Nautiyal Accident News: Jubin will reportedly undergo an operation on his right arm after the accident.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Singer Jubin Nautiyal suffers multiple injuries in accident, rushed to hospital after falling down from staircase

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal met with an untoward incident in the early hours of Thursday, December 1, 2022. He had an accident after falling down the staircase according to a report in Times Now. He was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after he cracked his ribs and sustained a broken elbow.

Reports suggest he also suffered a head injury after falling off the stairs. There is no official word from his family or spokesperson regarding the development as yet. Jubin will reportedly undergo an operation on his right arm after the accident.

The singer has crooned various chartbuster songs in movies and has cut several music albums as well. 

Recently, Jubin performed at a live concert in Dubai. Talking about it, he said in a statement: "I always had a fulfilling experience performing for the warm crowd of Dubai. I am quite excited to perform there and be able to continue entertaining my fans. It will be a festive season in a few days and I couldn't think of a better way in an attempt to begin the celebration and keep the festive spirits high and heal through music."

He recently sang 'Manike' with Sri Lankan singer Yohani for 'Thank God'.

 

Live Tv

Jubin NautiyalJubin Nautiyal accidentJubin Nautiyal health newsJubin Nautiyal health updateJubin Nautiyal songsSinger Jubin Nautiyal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of Uttar Pradesh's pothole 'free' roads
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Celebrations in Iran after defeat at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: When will you get the benefit of cheap crude oil?
DNA Video
DNA: On November 30, 1872, 2 International Teams played first ever football match
DNA Video
DNA: Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi dies
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of Aftab's new girlfriend