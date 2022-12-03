Singer Jubin Nautiyal thanks god and fans for love, shares pic from hospital bed post accident

Mumbai: Thanking god for saving him in the fatal accident, Bollywood`s popular playback singer Jubin Nautiyal, on Friday, thanked fans for their love and blessings. While sharing his health updates, Jubin, on Instagram posted a picture of himself in the hospital with the caption, "Thank you all for your blessings. God was watching over me, and saved me in that fatal accident. I've got discharged and am recovering well. Thank you for your never-ending love and warm prayers."

As soon as the singer posted the update, his fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section. Singer-Rapper Badshah wrote, "Get well soon my brother." Singer Kanika Kapoor dropped a comment, she wrote, "Oh noo.. sending u hugs."According to the `Tum Hi Aana` singer`s team, Jubin underwent an operation on his right arm.

He is discharged from the hospital and is doing fine now. Earlier on Friday, the 33-year-old fell down the stairs and was injured. He broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head after the unfortunate incident, as per the Manike singer's team. After learning about the unfortunate incident, Jubin`s fans took to social media and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon Jubin," a social media user commented."Wish you a speedy recovery. Get back stronger," another one wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Jubin performed at a live concert in Dubai last week. He has also come up with songs Bana Sharabi from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Govinda Naam Mera and Yu Tere Hue Hum from Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky.