Singer Justin Bieber cancels his India tour for THIS reason!

New Delhi: Bieber fans will be extremely disappointed to learn that the `Justin Bieber Justice World Tour - India` scheduled for October 18, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer`s health concerns.

Along with New Delhi in India, the artist has also cancelled other stops in the tour`s run-up to the India show including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel.

"While we are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to welcome Justin Bieber to India this year on account of his health concerns, we wish him well and hope he recovers at the earliest to be back for millions of his fans in India soon. While the cancellation of the `Justin Bieber Justice World Tour - India` has been dependent on factors outside of our control," said BookMyShow.

The platform has already initiated a full and complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The complete refund will be reflected within 10 working days in the customer`s source account of the original transaction.