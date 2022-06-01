Singer KK dead: Musician survived by wife Jyothy Krishna and two children

New Delhi: Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, died on Tuesday evening in Kolkata, where he was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest. The singer was feeling unwell and his health deteriorated after reaching the hotel. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’. KK was just 53 years old. Doctor’s suspect cardiac arrest as the cause of his sudden demise. The tragic news has shocked Bollywood and the Indian music industry. KK is survived by his wife Jyothy Krishna and two children - son Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath. Jyothy was KK’s childhood sweetheart whom he married in 1991.

KK’s family to reach Kolkata today

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told mediapersons that KK’s body has been sent for post-mortem."His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning," Biswas said. He was quoted by the news agency IANS.

‘KK was a family man’

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on Wednesday recalled his memories of KK and told news agency ANI that the singer was a family man and lived a simple life, adding that he never saw KK attending many parties.

“KK was a great singer and a family man. He lived a simple and calm life. I never saw him attending many parties. I have a lot of memories with him," ANI quoted Supriyo as saying.

KK Early life and career

KK was born on August 23, 1968 in Delhi to Malayali parents C. S. Menon and Kunnath Kanakavalli. The singer was also brought up in Delhi. The versatile singer has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. His first album ‘Pal’ came out in 1999. He soon sang for several films, and delivered chartbusting numbers.

KK first got recognition after he sang for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, which starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn. He gained accolades for his heartbreaking yet soulful voice in the hit track ‘Tadap Tadap’. The man with the golden voice will be remembered for his songs like 'Pyaar Ke Pal', 'Yaaron', 'O Meri Jaan', ‘Khuda Jaane’, ‘Zara sa’, ‘Dil Ibaadat’, ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana’ among others.