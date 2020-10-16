हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kumar Sanu

Singer Kumar Sanu tests corona positive, fans pray for speedy recovery!

Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu is currently seen as a participant inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house.   

Singer Kumar Sanu tests corona positive, fans pray for speedy recovery!

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. His team announced it on singer's official Facebook page, after which several of his fans took to the social media handle and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Kumar Sanu's team wrote: Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you Team KS

After the news of him testing COVID-19 positive flooded the internet, Kumar Sanu has become a top trend on Twitter with many of his well-wishers praying for his good health. 

Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu is currently seen as a participant inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house. 

 

Tags:
Kumar Sanukumar sanu coronaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Vaani Kapoor: Abhishek Kapoor a master when it comes to capturing emotions
  • 73,70,468Confirmed
  • 1,12,161Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M32S

Zee World Exclusive: China to use mine launcher against India?