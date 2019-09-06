Singer Kylie Rae Harris dies in car crash

Los Angeles: Singer Kylie Rae Harris passed away at the age of 30, following a three-vehicle crash in northern New Mexico.

Kylie's publicist confirmed her demise on Thursday, saying family and friends of the country singer were heartbroken, reports time.com.

"Everyone who knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you," the publicist said in a statement.

The incident happened on Wednesday when Kylie was on her way to Taos. She was scheduled to perform at a music festival on Thursday.

Kylie released her self-titled album earlier this year and had spent the summer travelling to shows throughout Texas.