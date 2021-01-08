हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Singer Mika Singh launches water brand, sends thousands of bottles to protesting farmers

 Mika Singh has urged his fans to help the farmers, too.

Singer Mika Singh launches water brand, sends thousands of bottles to protesting farmers
New Delhi: Singer Mika Singh has unveiled his water brand, and has sent thousands of water bottles to farmers who are currently protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. He has urged his fans to help the farmers, too.

"The farmers are not just protesting for their rights. It's for the country. If the farmers are not looked after, the whole food chain gets disturbed. The farmers, especially the ones from Punjab, have really put up a brave face," said Mika.

"We are doing whatever little we can in our own ways. I am with the farmers and I hope things get resolved soon and we come to a conclusion. The sight of farmers dying and being out there in the cold, is unbearable. I request everyone to come and support," he added.

Earlier, popular Punjab singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar had extended support to the farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states.

The farmers protesting on the Delhi borders since November 26 are demanding the repeal of three new central farm laws.

