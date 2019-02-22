Singer Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya's wedding pics are droolworthy—See inside

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Neeti Mohan

Singer Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya&#039;s wedding pics are droolworthy—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan got married to longtime boyfriend Nihaar Pandya on February 15, 2019. The fairytale wedding took place at the majestic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

The stunning couple shared a few of their wedding pictures and we have to say that they look breathtaking. The pastels ruled their attire and give such a feel-good vibe while you surf through their beautiful clicks. Check out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love and Gratitude 

A post shared by NEETI MOHAN (@neetimohan18) on

The couple, unfortunately, had to postpone their reception after the bride's father Brig Mohan Sharma was rushed to the hospital due to ill health.

Neeti and Nihaar shared their first pictures on Instagram and even updated on her father's health. She wrote: “With the blessings of family, friends and well wishers, we are blissfully married. Dad's health is getting better each day. The Mohan and Pandya family THANK YOU for your constant love and support.”

Neeti along with her celeb sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan had a bachelorette party in Goa ahead of her wedding. She was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana's author-wife Tahira Kashyap and other close friends.

Ahead of her grand wedding, the Mohan sisters appeared on Kapil Sharma popular comedy show where Nihaar also joined them and in a filmy style proposed to her.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

 

DNA: Non Stop News, 22 February, 2019