Singer Neha Kakkar’s parents wanted to abort her due to financial struggles, reveals brother Tony

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar’s story from Rishikesh to Mumbai is every bit inspiring. She is a self-made star and fans look up to her and several inspire to be like her. It wasn’t an easy journey for her though, but her determination made her succeed in life and achieving her dreams. A detailed insight into Neha’s life has been revealed by her brother Tony Kakkar in a new video dedicated to her for her birthday. Neha turned 32 on June 6 and Tony dropped the video on the special day.

It narrates the life and struggle of the Kakkars and how, due to financial constraints, their parents wanted to abort Neha. "Halaat itne kharaab the, khaali khaali se haath the, na zyada padhe likhe, bhole se maa baap the," Tony raps and says. He then reveals that his parents wanted to abort the third pregnancy but since eight weeks had passed, they couldn’t.

He then introduces Neha by saying it was on June 6 on which the 'junoon' of the country was born.

"Paise nahi hote the, raato mei wo rote the, Garbh tha giraana, par beete hafte 8 the. Garmi ka mahina, din tha 6 June ka, shaam dhal rahi thi janam hua junoon ka," the singer raps further.

The video then takes us to a concert of Neha when she performed amid loud cheers from the crowd and shows how big a star she is and how much her fans love her.

Tony then narrates how his elder sister Sonu started singing in jagratas and soon, Neha followed her.

Check out the video here:

Neha Kakkar is best-known for her songs like 'Sunny Sunny', 'Manali Trance', 'Aao Raja', 'London Thumakda', 'Dilbar' and 'O Saki Saki'. She has also judged several reality shows.