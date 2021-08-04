हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
R Kelly

Singer R Kelly appears in New York court before sex abuse trial begins

Grammy award-winning singer R Kelly is accused of racketeering, sexual abuse and bribery charges. His trial is scheduled to begin on Monday in federal court in Brooklyn.

Singer R Kelly appears in New York court before sex abuse trial begins
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Reuters: Singer R Kelly appeared in a New York City courtroom on Tuesday for a hearing, just days before his sex abuse trial is due to begin.

The singer is accused of racketeering, sexual abuse and bribery charges. His trial is scheduled to begin on Monday in federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said the 54-year-old Kelly, known for such hits as "I Believe I Can Fly," ran a criminal scheme in which women and underage girls were recruited to have sexual activity with him.

They have alleged he bribed an Illinois official in 1994 to obtain false identification for singer Aaliyah, who was then 15 years old, so they could get married. Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas in 2001. Kelly faces separate criminal charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges in cases filed in New York, Illinois and Minnesota, and has been held without bail for nearly two years.

The allegations against Kelly date back more than two decades and were featured in a 2019 documentary, ‘Surviving R Kelly.’

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
R KellyI Believe I Can FlyAaliyaSexual assaultracketeeringSexual abuseGrammy Awards
Next
Story

Suhana Khan asks fans to ‘pick a personality’ from her various moods, BFF Shanaya Kapoor reacts

Must Watch

PT14M58S

1 Minute, 1 News: Neeraj Chopra in finals of Javelin Throw