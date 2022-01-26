हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sandhya Mukherjee

Singer Sandhya Mukherjee, 90, refuses to accept Padma Shri award offer

Singer Sandhya Mukherjee, 90, refuses to accept Padma Shri award offer
Photo courtesy: Twitter

Kolkata: Singing legend Sandhya Mukherjee also known as Sandhya Mukhopadhyay on Tuesday refused an offer of a Padma Shri award when she was contacted by central government officials telephonically for her acquiesce.

Daughter Soumi Sengupta said Mukherjee told the senior official who called from Delhi that she was not willing to be named as a Padma Shri recipient on being contacted seeking her consent to being named a Padma Shri in the Republic Day awards list. 

"At the age of 90, with a singing career spanning over about eight decades, being chosen for Padma Shri is demeaning for a singer of her stature," Sengupta said. 

"Padma Shri is more deserving for a junior artiste, not 'Gitasree' Sandhya Mukhopadhay. Her family and all the lovers of her songs feel," the daughter said. 

A vast number of netizens supported Mukherjee's decision. 

The singer considered for long a prima donna of music in Bengal has also sung for a number of Hindi movie music directors including S D Burman, Anil Biswas, Madan Mohan, Roshan and Salil Choudhary. Mukherjee received 'Banga Bibhushan', tand National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer. 

