Singer Shaan's mother Sonali Mukherjee dies, Kailash Kher offers condolences

While Shaan is grieving the loss of his mother and has not released any official statement, Kailash Kher took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt post, paying his condolences to the former's family members. 

NEW DELHI: In an unfortunate turn of events, acclaimed singer Shaan’s mother Sonali Mukherjee passed away on Thursday, January 20. However, the reason behind her death remain unknown. Singer Kailash Kher took to Twitter and confirmed the news. 

On the other hand, Shaan is mourning the tragic loss and has not yet any official statement. 

"Elder brother Shaan @singer_shaan 's mother passed away. Prayers to the Almighty for the salvation of the departed soul. It is a prayer to Lord Shiva, the ruler of all the three worlds, that our Shaan Bhaiya's family should get the strength to bear this sorrow. Eternal Prayer," singer Kailash Kher wrote in Hindi, while paying his condolence to Shaan's family. 

On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, Shaan paid a heartwarming tribute to his mother by sharing an endearing selfie alongside her. While uploading the photo online, Shaan wrote, “Happy Mothers’ Day !!! Blessed to have both Moms by my side always ..”

On her birthday, Shaan had posted another smiling selfie along with his family. "Today’s my Mom’s Birthday !!! Glad that she’s is great health and happiness !!! Blessed," he had written. 

