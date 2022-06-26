Singer Shakira harassed, stalked post breakup with Gerard Pique

New Delhi: Popular singer Shakira separated from her longtime partner Gerard Pique after 11 years. The Colombian pop star is now getting harassed and stalked after her breakup from Pique. According to Marca, harassing letters are being sent to Shakira's home in Barcelona as fans beg her to marry them.

According to Marca's report, the singer has contacted the police out of concern for her safety. Also, her brother Tonino Mebarak reached out to the police to report that there have been several suspicious men hanging outside her house.

The singer is extremely concerned because two stalkers are constantly watching over her home in Esplugues de Llobregat. Now, the Police officials are keeping watch over her home in addition to her own private security. She claims that because of this issue, she might want to leave Barcelona.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the stalker wrote messages on her sidewalk that read, "I love you, beautiful woman. I’m coming for you, my love. I am ready to marry you right now."

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," the couple said in a joint statement obtained by People.

Shakira and Pique have two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.