Singer Shweta Pandit tweets about 'bittersweet feeling' after being quarantined in Italy

New Delhi: Singer Shweta Pandit recently revealed on Twitter that she and her family have been quarantined in Italy and how the European country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which has for claimed 7,000 lives globally. Shweta is married to Italian film producer Ivano Fucci and in a series of tweets, she wrote, "My beautiful second home Italy has been a braveheart fighting the coronavirus outbreak. My family and I are currently in Tuscany, quarantined and they have left no stone unturned to make Italy safe and healthy again."

She further added to say, "Never felt Italy so quiet before. All the monuments packed with a million people everyday, are now empty. Almost like no one lived here at all. Bittersweet feeling."

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill. Italy alone has reported an estimated 350 deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total since last month to 2,158, the most after China.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases have jumped to 125 on Tuesday, forcing the government to step up the efforts to place the country in a near-total lockdown. Film and TV shoots have been stalled, schools, colleges, parks and gyms have been shut.

Hollywood stars Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko and 'Game of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju have been tested positive for coronavirus.