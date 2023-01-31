topStoriesenglish2567769
Singer Sona Mohapatra Calls ‘Besharam Rang’ a ‘mediocre song’ Amid Pathaan’s Success

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to Twitter and called 'Besharam Rang' as 'a mediocre song at its best'. The song was mired in controversy due to Deepika Padukone's outfit.

Mumbai: Singer Sona Mohapatra has termed the song `Besharam Rang` from ‘Pathaan’ as a `mediocre song at its best`, despite the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone-starrer film turning out to be superhit at the box office. Sona took to Twitter on Monday to share a clip from the making of her song `Rasarkeli Bo’. 

She also said that all the brouhaha around `Besharam Rang`, which landed in a controversy due to Deepika`s saffron bikini, ended up helping the song. Sona tweeted: "The faltu ka hue and cry around #BesharamRang only helped a mediocre song at best." "Of course, the opposite, celebrating music that does showcase our Indic identity, won`t happen in a hurry & the de-raci-`nation` will continue," she further added.

She attached the music video of `Rasarkeli Bo` with the post. `Pathaan` presents the story of an Indian spy who can get into any system or circle given his stealth and chameleon abilities to merge with the world that he resides in. The film is the first of SRK`s three films after a hiatus of over four years.

Pathaan’s song Besharam Rang got mired in controversy due to Deepika Padukone’s saffron coloured bikini. However, the song made it to the final cut and the film turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. 

