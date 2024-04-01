Advertisement
Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik Croons The Motivational Song 'Jeetega Tera Junoon' In Patna Shuklla

The song has opened to a great response from audiences, who have applauded Armaan Malik’s soul-stirring voice and musical talent. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is currently at the top of his game, surprising audiences with his music consistently. From his stage performances to his singles and contributions to films and shows, he has been unstoppable. Now, he has sung a heartwarming song titled ‘Jeetega Tera Junoon’ for the newly released political drama film ‘Patna Shuklla’, starring actress Raveena Tandon in the lead. The song has opened to a great response from audiences, who have applauded Armaan Malik’s soul-stirring voice and musical talent.

Announcing the same on his social media handle, Armaan Malik shared the film’s poster saying, “Have a beautiful track called ‘Jeetega Tera Junoon’ in this movie! Watch it now!”  

In addition to this, Armaan Malik has recently lent his voice to a new song titled ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ for the movie ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, amidst various musical performances alongside international artists such as Ed Sheeran, Marshmello, Lauv and more in India. 

