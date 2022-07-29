New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Neha Bhasin is most passionate about her music and goes above and beyond to hone her skillset.

During the RoundTable hosted on 'Khul Ke' for the episodic series - ‘FineTune’, the singer spoke candidly about her albums, views on the music industry and her journey to being one of the most recognised voices of her generation.

Neha Bhasin recollects the success her girl band Viva enjoyed and its transformational impact- “Viva band in itself was a cult, and it was shattering a lot of myths of singers in the country or what was to come.”

VIVA was a bitter-sweet experience for Neha. The time post it was the most difficult period of her life. She revealed that, “Seven to eight years of my life went into limbo.”

When asked about her breakthrough, she said “Mai kisi godfather ke through ayi nahi hu, maine kisi ke saat party karke, baat karke kaam nahi kiya. Mujhe kaam tab mila hai jab mere kismat mai tha. Mera talent unke saat resonate kiya jo jis gaane ko likh rahe the.”

The singer, who has crooned chartbusters like ‘Swag Se Swagat’, ‘Dhunki’, ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ and others reveals that, “The connectivity for the first time I felt to Indian music was only through Punjabi music.”

Neha has done notable work in Bollywood and the independent genre of music. She recalls her first album and the experience of collaborating with leading composers, “Salim–Sulaiman were a few initial mentors who gave me the opportunity to also sing my first big film song.”

On working with other contemporary singers, music directors, and lyricists, Neha exclaims, “Clinton Cerejo is the king of harmonies and Javed Akhtar is the master of his own craft.”



Known and loved for her attitude which is full of ‘swag’ and fearless personality, Neha Bhasin says, “I genuinely feel I have been judged a lot by people.” She further added, “I always see myself as a front liner, as a star, as somebody who is going to be rocking this world with fashion, singing, music, and dancing and be like a full all-rounder like a 360.”