Singham Again: Ajay Devgan Express Gratitude To J-K Officials And Locals For Support During The Shoot In Valley

As he completed one of the main schedules of 'Singham Again' in Kashmir, actor Ajay Devgn expressed his gratitude to the officials and local people in the Valley for the support they provided to the team to conduct the film's shoot smoothly.

In a special video, Ajay said, "Thank you so much Kashmir film authority for a lovely shoot and so much cooperation... It's a beautiful place. We wish we keep coming here. Thank you"

Earlier in the day, director Rohit Shetty shared pictures of actor Ajay from the sets in Kashmir and wrote, "Schedule wrap! Thank you, Kashmir."

With the film, Ajay Devgn is reprising his role of Bajirao Singham. Giving a glimpse of his look in the third installment, Rohit Shetty further wrote, "BAJIRAO SINGHAM! SSP (SOG) SPECIAL OPERATIONS GROUP JAMMU & KASHMIR POLICE...SINGHAM AGAIN... COMING SOON"

During the shoot, Ajay and Rohit also met with the jawans of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

'Singham Again' also stars Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Recently, actor Jackie Shroff, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed his gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir government for their unwavering support to the film industry professionals who visit the UT for shooting movies and other projects.

"The people here are incredibly helpful and kind, and the administration is very supportive," said Jackie while praising the hospitality and seamless cooperation he received during his time in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The way this place is beautiful; the same way your people are beautiful. It was a lot of fun. You have handled so much. And film support, police support, army support, people's support, everyone's support. And it was nice to see so many tourists. Everyone enjoyed. The people here also enjoyed it. We enjoyed it the most. We love you very much," he added.

'Singham Again' is scheduled to have a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day.