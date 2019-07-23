close

Ajay Devgn

Singham still roars, says Ajay Devgn

"Singham" was a remake of the Tamil film "Singam", featuring Suriya.

Mumbai: Whether it was his `Aati majhi satakli` dialogue or his signature action move, wherein he jumps up high to strike the villain on his head, actor Ajay Devgn`s cop character of Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty`s "Singham" series became a huge hit for several reasons.

"Sigham", the first film of the franchise, completed eight years on Monday since release, Ajay took to Instagram to thank the audience for their love, reminiscing the film`s dialogues and the high-octane action scenes.

"8 years to invincible dialogues, car rattles, power-packed action and the fearless character Bajirao Singham. It`s thanks to the love of the audience that `Singham` still roars this loud," Ajay wrote, and posted a picture of his character from the film.

"Singham" was a remake of the Tamil film "Singam", featuring Suriya. The 2011 release performed well at the box-office, and the makers expanded the cop universe with "Singham Returns" in 2014. Ranveer Singh`s 2018 blockbuster "Simmba" and Akshay Kumar`s upcoming "Sooryavanshi" are spin-offs of the same series.

Ajay is also co-producing the Punjabi remake of "Singham", which is scheduled to release on August 9.

