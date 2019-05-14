close

naagin 3

Singing came naturally to me: Pearl V Puri

New Delhi: 'Naagin 3' star Pearl V Puri has professionally entered the music scene with his single "Peerh meri". He says he never took formal training for singing and that its something that came naturally to him.

"My inclination towards singing started at a very young age. My mom recollects how I used to hum jingle tunes when I was a toddler and the fondness towards this kept on increasing," Pearl told IANS.

"I would do my 'riyaz' and take care of my voice. I always had a passion towards it, so from school to college, my passion for music kept on increasing. I thought a single was due," he added.

There was no formal training involved. 

"It's something that came naturally to me," said the actor.

Talking about "Peerh meri", he shared: "It is a song for every lover out there. It also takes me back to the time when I had someone in my life."

Its video features his "Naagin 3" co-star Anita Hassanandani.

"She is a dear friend. When I sang the song to her, it was an instant yes and we got the ball rolling," said Pearl.

