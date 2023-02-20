'Singing for Deepika Padukone was an Absolute Joy,' says Sukriti Kakar

New Delhi: A song that shook theaters across the world, a song that made us see clips of fans dancing going viral and a song that heard the maximum whistles and screams. 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' has unquestionably become the revolutionary song of singer Sukriti Kakar’s musical life!

The 'Kar Gayi Chul' fame shared her thoughts on this dewy success, once again in her life but this time all by herself. “I never experienced a craze for a track like this ever before — singing for Deepika Padukone was the joy of joys for me. The first few days of Pathaan were no less than a festival in the country! I was visiting the theaters to see the crowd, and always, the premises were full and they were cheering on the song. I saw the spectators getting up from their seats and just going bonkers then and there. The whole scenario proved a point: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone belong to Indian cinema! We happened to witness their superstardom beforehand.”

Her song which was already buzzing before the release, made her only watch how humongous the craze can be and it certainly filled her with a lot of sentiments. She continued to express, “This song was recorded years ago — I had no idea, I am going to be doing a playback for Deepika Padukone”

Her mom, who herself is a trained Hindustani classical musician — was all so delighted to see her daughter climbing the ladder of success so early in her career. And then, Sukriti was totally devoted to the track once she put two into two together. “I wanted to sound my best to be able to match Deepika. I was just imagining how charismatic she is going to be looking on the track that I have sung for her, I couldn’t stop visualizing. Vishal-Shekhar described to me what Deepika’s role in the spy verse was! Finally, I sang for Deepika Padukone and I couldn’t have asked for more so early on in my life,” adds the vocalist.

Sukriti recently released her International collaboration along with twin sister Prakriti Kakar and Italian artist Matteo Bocelli. The song is titled ‘I Miss You Amore’ and has been winning rave reviews and striking a chord with the audiences.