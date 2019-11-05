close

Ranu Mondal

Singing sensation Ranu Mondal snubs fan over taking selfie, video goes viral—Watch

Netizens have slammed her reaction and some even asked her to never forget the ground.

Singing sensation Ranu Mondal snubs fan over taking selfie, video goes viral—Watch
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Internet sensation Ranu Mondal, who became an overnight star after singing Lata Mangeshkar's soulful number 'Ek Pyaar ka Nagma hai' at Ranaghat railway station, Kolkata is back in news.

A video featuring Ranu has gone viral on the internet where she can be seen snubbing a fan, who wanted to click a selfie with her. Several fan pages have shared it on Instagram. Watch it here:

Netizens have slammed her reaction and some even asked her to never forget the ground. The video has been captured at a market place, it seems.

Ranu Mondal's viral video from the railway station was flooded on social media. As soon after that, she got a chance to sing a song for Himesh titled 'Teri Meri Kahani' for his new film 'Happy Hardy and Heer '.

She also recorded the reprised version of 'Aashiqui Mein Teri' from Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's '36 China Town'. Ranu's Aashiqui Mein Teri' recreation will also be a part of Himesh's new film.

 

 

 

